CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Stock Experiences -16.15% Monthly Change

The stock of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has seen a -13.49% decrease in the past week, with a -16.15% drop in the past month, and a 42.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for CBAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.13% for CBAT’s stock, with a 1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is $10.00, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for CBAT is 70.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAT on August 11, 2023 was 268.60K shares.

CBAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) has dropped by -6.84 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAT Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2160. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.06 for the present operating margin

+7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at -3.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.49. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.04. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.