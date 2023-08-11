CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) by analysts is $45.86, which is -$2.23 below the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 110.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CAVA was 2.24M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 48.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/17/23 that Cava—‘the Next Chipotle’—Faces a Tall Order

CAVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.66% for CAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.60% for the last 200 days.

CAVA Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -13.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.54. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.