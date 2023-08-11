CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CCLD is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCLD is $5.57, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for CCLD is 10.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for CCLD on August 11, 2023 was 43.33K shares.

CCLD) stock’s latest price update

CareCloud Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.44 in comparison to its previous close of 2.37, however, the company has experienced a -24.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCLD’s Market Performance

CCLD’s stock has fallen by -24.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.44% and a quarterly drop of -31.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for CareCloud Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.89% for CCLD’s stock, with a -33.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLD Trading at -26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -26.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD fell by -24.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, CareCloud Inc. saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from Chaudhry A Hadi, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $22.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Chaudhry A Hadi now owns 0 shares of CareCloud Inc., valued at $32,708 using the latest closing price.

Chaudhry A Hadi, the CEO and President of CareCloud Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Chaudhry A Hadi is holding 1,480 shares at $22,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareCloud Inc. stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on CareCloud Inc. (CCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.96. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.