BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BRP Group Inc. (BRP) is $32.14, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for BRP is 54.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRP on August 11, 2023 was 405.46K shares.

BRP) stock’s latest price update

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP)’s stock price has plunge by -3.51relation to previous closing price of 24.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRP’s Market Performance

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has experienced a -5.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month, and a 3.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for BRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.28% for BRP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.30% for the last 200 days.

BRP Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.90. In addition, BRP Group Inc. saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Cohen Seth Bala, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $22.47 back on May 11. After this action, Cohen Seth Bala now owns 21,982 shares of BRP Group Inc., valued at $44,940 using the latest closing price.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron, the Chief Strategy Officer of BRP Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $29.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron is holding 51,126 shares at $440,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc. stands at -4.26. The total capital return value is set at 1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc. (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 234.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.