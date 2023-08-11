Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 94.98. However, the company has seen a -5.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/05/23 that Cowboy Chic Is Hot, but Boot Barn Is No Passing Fad

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 17.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is 2.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is $112.71, which is $14.26 above the current market price. The public float for BOOT is 29.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% of that float. On August 11, 2023, BOOT’s average trading volume was 859.48K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT’s stock has seen a -5.62% decrease for the week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month and a 37.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for BOOT’s stock, with a 30.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.51. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 53.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Hazen John, who sale 26,567 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Hazen John now owns 0 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $2,656,700 using the latest closing price.

Hackman Gregory V., the EVP, COO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 15,749 shares at $69.16 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Hackman Gregory V. is holding 57,120 shares at $1,089,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.