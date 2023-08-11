Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX: BSAQ)’s stock price has increased by 73.06 compared to its previous closing price of 10.69. However, the company has seen a 74.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX: BSAQ) Right Now?

Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX: BSAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSAQ is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BSAQ is 2.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSAQ on August 11, 2023 was 127.24K shares.

BSAQ’s Market Performance

BSAQ stock saw an increase of 74.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 80.32% and a quarterly increase of 79.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.56% for Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 75.19% for BSAQ stock, with a simple moving average of 82.09% for the last 200 days.

BSAQ Trading at 77.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 43.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.92%, as shares surge +79.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAQ rose by +74.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, Black Spade Acquisition Co saw 85.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.