BGSF Inc. (BGSF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BGSF Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) is above average at 13.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BGSF Inc. (BGSF) is $17.63, which is $6.79 above the current market price. The public float for BGSF is 10.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BGSF on August 11, 2023 was 18.05K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BGSF) stock’s latest price update

BGSF Inc. (NYSE: BGSF)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.58 in comparison to its previous close of 9.37, however, the company has experienced a 9.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BGSF’s Market Performance

BGSF’s stock has risen by 9.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.81% and a quarterly rise of 8.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for BGSF Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for BGSF’s stock, with a -8.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGSF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BGSF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGSF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 01, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

BGSF Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGSF rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, BGSF Inc. saw -29.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGSF starting from HAILEY DOUGLAS, who purchase 19,079 shares at the price of $9.33 back on May 18. After this action, HAILEY DOUGLAS now owns 185,275 shares of BGSF Inc., valued at $177,918 using the latest closing price.

HAILEY DOUGLAS, the Director of BGSF Inc., purchase 921 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that HAILEY DOUGLAS is holding 166,196 shares at $8,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.52 for the present operating margin

+33.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGSF Inc. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 11.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.00. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on BGSF Inc. (BGSF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.53. Total debt to assets is 36.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BGSF Inc. (BGSF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.