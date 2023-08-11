Beneficient (BENF) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BENF stock has gone up by 17.16%, with a monthly decline of -20.86% and a quarterly plunge of -77.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Beneficient The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.37% for BENF’s stock, with a -72.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is above average at 12.19x. The 36-month beta value for BENF is also noteworthy at -0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BENF is 163.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on August 11, 2023 was 344.07K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.81 in relation to its previous close of 1.87. However, the company has experienced a 17.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/23 that $2 Billion Default Followed Warnings to Everyone but Investors

BENF Trading at -43.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.19%, as shares sank -16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +17.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1800. In addition, Beneficient saw -76.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Beneficient (BENF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.