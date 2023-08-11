Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) is 4.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIB is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) is $33.40, which is $6.79 above the current market price. The public float for CIB is 159.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On August 11, 2023, CIB’s average trading volume was 287.33K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 28.93, but the company has seen a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIB’s Market Performance

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) has seen a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month and a 16.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for CIB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for CIB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.22% for the last 200 days.

CIB Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIB fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.49. In addition, Bancolombia S.A. saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bancolombia S.A. stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bancolombia S.A. (CIB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.01. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.