Assessing the Risk and Potential of DallasNews Corporation’s (DALN) Stock

In the past week, DALN stock has gone down by -8.69%, with a monthly gain of 3.86% and a quarterly plunge of -0.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for DallasNews Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for DALN’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ: DALN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DALN is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DallasNews Corporation (DALN) is $56.00, The public float for DALN is 4.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On August 11, 2023, DALN’s average trading volume was 34.43K shares.

The stock price of DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ: DALN) has dropped by -8.69 compared to previous close of 4.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DALN Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DALN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DALN fell by -8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, DallasNews Corporation saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DALN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.86 for the present operating margin

-5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for DallasNews Corporation stands at -6.50. The total capital return value is set at -18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on DallasNews Corporation (DALN), the company’s capital structure generated 146.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 25.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DallasNews Corporation (DALN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.