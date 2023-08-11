Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) has dropped by -9.68 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) Right Now?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APVO is at 5.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APVO is $12.00, which is $17.55 above the current market price. The public float for APVO is 7.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.32% of that float. The average trading volume for APVO on August 11, 2023 was 253.88K shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

APVO stock saw a decrease of -24.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -71.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -73.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.88% for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.88% for APVO’s stock, with a -77.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APVO Trading at -65.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -71.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -24.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9029. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.75 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stands at +225.24. The total capital return value is set at -75.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.62. Equity return is now at value 92.40, with 53.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.