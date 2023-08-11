Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) has gone up by 5.80% for the week, with a 3.43% rise in the past month and a 17.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for AIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for AIT’s stock, with a 13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) Right Now?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

The public float for AIT is 38.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AIT was 169.29K shares.

AIT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 141.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of AIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIT Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIT rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.41. In addition, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. saw 20.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIT starting from Schrimsher Neil A, who sale 1,655 shares at the price of $130.01 back on May 22. After this action, Schrimsher Neil A now owns 316,563 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., valued at $215,161 using the latest closing price.

Schrimsher Neil A, the President and CEO of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., sale 21,526 shares at $145.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Schrimsher Neil A is holding 318,218 shares at $3,122,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.63 for the present operating margin

+27.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. stands at +6.76. The total capital return value is set at 19.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.06. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT), the company’s capital structure generated 69.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.05. Total debt to assets is 32.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.