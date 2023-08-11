Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is above average at 53.65x. The 36-month beta value for SPGI is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPGI is $448.71, which is $58.24 above than the current price. The public float for SPGI is 314.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SPGI on August 11, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

SPGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) has jumped by 0.04 compared to previous close of 387.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that FactSet to Purchase Cusip Global Services for $1.93 Billion in Cash

SPGI’s Market Performance

SPGI’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.61% and a quarterly rise of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for S&P Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.55% for SPGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

SPGI Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $405.07. In addition, S&P Global Inc. saw 15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Saha Saugata, who sale 200 shares at the price of $387.59 back on Aug 07. After this action, Saha Saugata now owns 1,534 shares of S&P Global Inc., valued at $77,518 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Douglas L., the CEO & President of S&P Global Inc., sale 9,657 shares at $394.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Peterson Douglas L. is holding 172,113 shares at $3,805,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc. stands at +29.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 18.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.