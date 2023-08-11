Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)

The 36-month beta value for PXLW is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PXLW is $3.00, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for PXLW is 50.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of PXLW on August 11, 2023 was 170.96K shares.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXLW’s Market Performance

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has experienced a -5.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.06% drop in the past month, and a -5.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for PXLW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.87% for PXLW’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXLW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for PXLW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXLW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PXLW Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXLW fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6775. In addition, Pixelworks Inc. saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXLW starting from DEBONIS TODD, who sale 15,259 shares at the price of $1.59 back on May 18. After this action, DEBONIS TODD now owns 1,549,918 shares of Pixelworks Inc., valued at $24,315 using the latest closing price.

Aman Haley F, the Chief Financial Officer of Pixelworks Inc., sale 1,018 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Aman Haley F is holding 319,421 shares at $1,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.41 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pixelworks Inc. stands at -22.85. The total capital return value is set at -21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.26. Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW), the company’s capital structure generated 14.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.72. Total debt to assets is 4.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.