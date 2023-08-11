Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

The 36-month beta value for MREO is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MREO is $4.50, which is $2.81 above than the current price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on August 11, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MREO’s Market Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a -4.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.75% decline in the past month and a 3.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for MREO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for MREO’s stock, with a 19.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MREO Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2410. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 58.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The total capital return value is set at -46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.83.

Based on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.11. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.