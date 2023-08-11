Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)

The 36-month beta value for BPMC is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BPMC is $73.94, which is $24.54 above than the current price. The public float for BPMC is 59.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume of BPMC on August 11, 2023 was 728.85K shares.

BPMC) stock's latest price update

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.92 in comparison to its previous close of 48.00, however, the company has experienced a -2.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BPMC’s Market Performance

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has experienced a -2.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.09% drop in the past month, and a -8.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for BPMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.71% for BPMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $82 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPMC Trading at -16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.11. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corporation saw 12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Carter Percy H., who sale 2,307 shares at the price of $52.06 back on Jun 05. After this action, Carter Percy H. now owns 38,117 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, valued at $120,102 using the latest closing price.

Hewes L. Becker, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, sale 1,404 shares at $52.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Hewes L. Becker is holding 36,878 shares at $73,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-263.44 for the present operating margin

+77.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueprint Medicines Corporation stands at -273.24. The total capital return value is set at -47.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30. Equity return is now at value -117.90, with -43.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), the company’s capital structure generated 130.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.