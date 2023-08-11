Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

The 36-month beta value for AVAH is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVAH is $1.43, which is -$0.39 below than the current price. The public float for AVAH is 174.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AVAH on August 11, 2023 was 163.13K shares.

AVAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) has jumped by 3.41 compared to previous close of 1.76.

AVAH’s Market Performance

AVAH’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.95% and a quarterly rise of 73.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.89% for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.91% for AVAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.63% for the last 200 days.

AVAH Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7275. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw 133.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from GANZI VICTOR F, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, GANZI VICTOR F now owns 236,617 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $246 using the latest closing price.

GANZI VICTOR F, the Director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that GANZI VICTOR F is holding 236,417 shares at $3,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -37.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.01. Equity return is now at value -729.50, with -39.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.