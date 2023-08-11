Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) has decreased by -18.69 when compared to last closing price of 10.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) Right Now?

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) by analysts is $12.00, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for ASYS is 13.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ASYS was 30.58K shares.

ASYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has seen a -17.92% decrease in the past week, with a -8.61% drop in the past month, and a -1.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for ASYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.08% for ASYS’s stock, with a -6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASYS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ASYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASYS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASYS Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASYS fell by -17.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Amtech Systems Inc. saw 14.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASYS starting from Averick Robert M, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $8.89 back on May 23. After this action, Averick Robert M now owns 365,500 shares of Amtech Systems Inc., valued at $13,335 using the latest closing price.

DAIGLE ROBERT C, the Director of Amtech Systems Inc., purchase 84 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that DAIGLE ROBERT C is holding 3,084 shares at $735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+37.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amtech Systems Inc. stands at +16.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.83. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 8.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.