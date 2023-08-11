AMETEK Inc. (AME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AME is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AME is $173.31, which is $11.34 above the current price. The public float for AME is 229.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AME on August 11, 2023 was 936.20K shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 159.72. However, the company has seen a 0.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AME’s Market Performance

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has experienced a 0.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a 9.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for AME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for AME’s stock, with a 10.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $195 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.51. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $160.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 31,909 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $250,977 using the latest closing price.

Kohlhagen Steven W, the Director of AMETEK Inc., sale 1,690 shares at $149.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Kohlhagen Steven W is holding 33,474 shares at $251,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.