Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AMZN stock has gone down by -0.83%, with a monthly gain of 3.06% and a quarterly surge of 23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.92% for AMZN’s stock, with a 30.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 335.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $169.63, which is $26.32 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on August 11, 2023 was 60.59M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 138.56. However, the company has seen a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 20 hours ago that Amazon Cuts Dozens of House Brands

AMZN Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.40. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 64.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $141.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 510,301 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $7,050,000 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Douglas J, the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of Amazon.com Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $133.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Herrington Douglas J is holding 560,301 shares at $534,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.