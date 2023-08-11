Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.77 in comparison to its previous close of 6.21, however, the company has experienced a -2.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) by analysts is $9.93, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 67.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AMPS was 1.35M shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has seen a -2.87% decrease in the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a 29.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.75% for AMPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from GSO Altus Holdings LP, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, GSO Altus Holdings LP now owns 21,116,125 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $246,177 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 225,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 1,960,276 shares at $1,228,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55.

Based on Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.