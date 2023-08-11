Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) has decreased by -7.41 when compared to last closing price of 16.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) Right Now?

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALTG is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALTG is $24.75, which is $9.75 above the current market price. The public float for ALTG is 24.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ALTG on August 11, 2023 was 254.26K shares.

ALTG’s Market Performance

The stock of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has seen a -14.58% decrease in the past week, with a -10.87% drop in the past month, and a 5.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for ALTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.30% for ALTG’s stock, with a -0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ALTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALTG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $25 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALTG Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTG fell by -14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.62. In addition, Alta Equipment Group Inc. saw 13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTG starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who sale 330,000 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Aug 04. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 2,449,629 shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc., valued at $5,362,500 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Alta Equipment Group Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 2,779,629 shares at $35,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+25.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alta Equipment Group Inc. stands at +0.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.39. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG), the company’s capital structure generated 662.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.89. Total debt to assets is 68.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 465.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.