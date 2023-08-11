Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ASTL stock has gone down by -2.29%, with a monthly decline of -5.91% and a quarterly plunge of -5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.81% for ASTL’s stock, with a -5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is $12.75, The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on August 11, 2023 was 680.40K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. However, the company has seen a -2.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTL Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.33 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.42. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.74. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.