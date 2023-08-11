Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a 6.81% gain in the past month, and a 46.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for WMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for WMS’s stock, with a 33.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WMS is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WMS is $146.88, which is $14.86 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 67.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.27% of that float. The average trading volume for WMS on August 11, 2023 was 692.55K shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has decreased by -1.17 when compared to last closing price of 129.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $150 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.48. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 56.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from HARVEY DARIN S., who sale 3,323 shares at the price of $134.52 back on Aug 07. After this action, HARVEY DARIN S. now owns 4,171 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $447,000 using the latest closing price.

MAKOWSKI TIM A, the of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $109.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that MAKOWSKI TIM A is holding 8,647 shares at $327,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +16.51. The total capital return value is set at 32.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 45.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 46.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.