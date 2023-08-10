ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) is above average at 31.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is $16.75, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for ZIP is 71.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZIP on August 10, 2023 was 583.99K shares.

ZIP) stock’s latest price update

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.29 in relation to its previous close of 17.39. However, the company has experienced a -12.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that What ZipRecruiter’s Outlook Says About the Job Market

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has seen a -12.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.61% decline in the past month and a -8.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.32% for ZIP’s stock, with a -9.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZIP Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc. saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who sale 8,793 shares at the price of $18.23 back on Jul 20. After this action, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. now owns 156,807 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc., valued at $160,281 using the latest closing price.

Garefis Amy, the EVP Chief People Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc., sale 4,649 shares at $18.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Garefis Amy is holding 154,155 shares at $84,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Equity return is now at value 75.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.