Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) is $4.00, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for YTRA is 55.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YTRA on August 10, 2023 was 52.40K shares.

YTRA) stock’s latest price update

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.04 in comparison to its previous close of 1.99, however, the company has experienced a 14.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YTRA’s Market Performance

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has seen a 14.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.04% gain in the past month and a 6.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for YTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.44% for YTRA’s stock, with a -1.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 03, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YTRA Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA rose by +14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9900. In addition, Yatra Online Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatra Online Inc. stands at -7.56. The total capital return value is set at -3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.51. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 367.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.63. Total debt to assets is 38.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.