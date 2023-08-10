What Recent Market Trends Mean for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (TOMZ) Stock

In the past week, TOMZ stock has gone up by 29.14%, with a monthly gain of 41.32% and a quarterly surge of 49.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.85% for TOMZ stock, with a simple moving average of 40.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is -2.58.

The public float for TOMZ is 14.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On August 10, 2023, TOMZ’s average trading volume was 89.63K shares.

TOMZ) stock’s latest price update

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 34.55 in relation to its previous close of 0.70. However, the company has experienced a 29.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOMZ Trading at 39.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +41.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +35.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7198. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 91.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+56.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -34.54. The total capital return value is set at -21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.60. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.00. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.