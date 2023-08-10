Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has dropped by -14.13 in relation to previous closing price of 10.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WPRT is also noteworthy at 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WPRT is $26.77, The public float for WPRT is 15.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume of WPRT on August 10, 2023 was 64.77K shares.

WPRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has seen a -17.94% decrease in the past week, with a 11.27% rise in the past month, and a 15.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.41% for WPRT’s stock, with a -2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WPRT Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -17.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.42. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 40.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.67. Total debt to assets is 20.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.