VTEX’s (VTEX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VTEX stock has gone up by 2.87%, with a monthly gain of 15.48% and a quarterly surge of 49.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for VTEX The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for VTEX’s stock, with a 30.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VTEX is at 1.25.

The average price suggested by analysts for VTEX is $6.00, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 62.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume for VTEX on August 10, 2023 was 463.35K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) has surged by 3.27 when compared to previous closing price of 5.20, but the company has seen a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTEX Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, VTEX saw 43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VTEX (VTEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.