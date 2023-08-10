Viasat Inc. (VSAT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

The public float for VSAT is 96.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on August 10, 2023 was 866.21K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has dropped by -3.92 in relation to previous closing price of 29.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/13/23 that Viasat’s Stock Plunge Shows Why Elon Musk’s SpaceX Strategy Might Be Right

VSAT’s Market Performance

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has experienced a -4.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.48% drop in the past month, and a -25.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.60% for VSAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.60% for the last 200 days.

VSAT Trading at -25.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -34.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 200 shares at the price of $28.56 back on Aug 07. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,692 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $5,712 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Government Systems of Viasat Inc., sale 200 shares at $41.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 9,477 shares at $8,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.