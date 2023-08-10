Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.04 in relation to its previous close of 25.00. However, the company has experienced a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VCYT is $33.50, which is $6.07 above the current price. The public float for VCYT is 71.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on August 10, 2023 was 651.86K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

The stock of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has seen a 3.52% increase in the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a 16.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

VCYT Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.54. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from JONES EVAN/ FA, who sale 3,090 shares at the price of $30.17 back on Jul 19. After this action, JONES EVAN/ FA now owns 35,173 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $93,232 using the latest closing price.

JONES EVAN/ FA, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 838 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that JONES EVAN/ FA is holding 37,601 shares at $25,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.