Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) Stock: A 13.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has gone up by 7.65% for the week, with a 27.01% rise in the past month and a 51.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for VECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.03% for VECO’s stock, with a 43.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VECO is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VECO is $31.60, which is -$3.06 below the current price. The public float for VECO is 50.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on August 10, 2023 was 642.00K shares.

VECO) stock’s latest price update

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has surge by 1.79relation to previous closing price of 30.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VECO Trading at 18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +26.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 2,163 shares at the price of $24.18 back on May 31. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 50,248 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $52,301 using the latest closing price.

Wilkerson Susan, the SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of Veeco Instruments Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wilkerson Susan is holding 62,504 shares at $46,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at +25.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.32. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.