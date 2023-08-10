Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The public float for VXRT is 150.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VXRT was 2.36M shares.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)’s stock price has dropped by -3.45 in relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VXRT’s Market Performance

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has seen a -4.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.18% decline in the past month and a -29.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for VXRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.62% for VXRT’s stock, with a -28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VXRT Trading at -16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7689. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw -25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Watson W. Mark, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watson W. Mark now owns 20,000 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $15,140 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.