Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen a -0.07% decrease in the past week, with a 15.43% gain in the past month, and a 29.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.83% for VRNS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for VRNS is 107.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VRNS was 846.33K shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.84 in relation to its previous close of 30.79. However, the company has experienced a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRNS Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Kess Avrohom J., who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $29.72 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kess Avrohom J. now owns 23,032 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $37,150 using the latest closing price.

Kess Avrohom J., the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 350 shares at $25.17 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Kess Avrohom J. is holding 21,782 shares at $8,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Equity return is now at value -23.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.