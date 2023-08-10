Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s (HE) Stock

In the past week, HE stock has gone down by -9.99%, with a monthly decline of -8.54% and a quarterly plunge of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.01% for HE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.43.

The public float for HE is 109.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of HE was 414.01K shares.

HE) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE)’s stock price has plunge by -4.07relation to previous closing price of 35.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HE Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE fell by -9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.97. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.