Understanding the 12.23% Volatility Levels of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, DFLI stock has gone down by -6.89%, with a monthly gain of 42.86% and a quarterly plunge of -35.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.23% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.22% for DFLI stock, with a simple moving average of -56.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.81.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DFLI is 9.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFLI on August 10, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

DFLI) stock’s latest price update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.58 in relation to its previous close of 2.62. However, the company has experienced a -6.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +55.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -78.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at -45.88. The total capital return value is set at -70.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.89. Equity return is now at value -165.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.