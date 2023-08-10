U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) has dropped by -9.18 compared to previous close of 120.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is 50.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USPH is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) is $128.50, which is $19.5 above the current market price. The public float for USPH is 14.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On August 10, 2023, USPH’s average trading volume was 120.15K shares.

USPH’s Market Performance

The stock of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) has seen a -8.53% decrease in the past week, with a -7.05% drop in the past month, and a -1.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for USPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.22% for USPH’s stock, with a 9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for USPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $138 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USPH Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USPH fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.61. In addition, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. saw 34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USPH starting from Harris Bernard A Jr, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $92.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Harris Bernard A Jr now owns 15,702 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $462,500 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON CAREY P, the Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., sale 471 shares at $95.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HENDRICKSON CAREY P is holding 14,886 shares at $45,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.54.

Based on U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 33.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.