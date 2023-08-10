TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The stock price of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) has dropped by -1.63 compared to previous close of 1.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

TSP’s Market Performance

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has experienced a -12.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.30% drop in the past month, and a 60.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for TSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.93% for TSP’s stock, with a -10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at -14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1520. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sale 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.