Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.70 in comparison to its previous close of 11.27, however, the company has experienced a -20.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is 21.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSQ is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is $17.17, which is $8.12 above the current market price. The public float for TSQ is 11.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On August 10, 2023, TSQ’s average trading volume was 88.85K shares.

TSQ’s Market Performance

TSQ’s stock has seen a -20.54% decrease for the week, with a -22.18% drop in the past month and a -8.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for Townsquare Media Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.43% for TSQ’s stock, with a 3.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSQ stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TSQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSQ in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $15 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TSQ Trading at -19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSQ fell by -20.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Townsquare Media Inc. saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSQ starting from Schatz Scott, who sale 18,441 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Jun 28. After this action, Schatz Scott now owns 5,646 shares of Townsquare Media Inc., valued at $223,874 using the latest closing price.

Hellum Erik, the COO of Townsquare Media Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Hellum Erik is holding 588,961 shares at $120,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.62 for the present operating margin

+25.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Townsquare Media Inc. stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 14.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.96. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 883.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.83. Total debt to assets is 73.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 869.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.