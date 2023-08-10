Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) has decreased by -43.62 when compared to last closing price of 21.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -37.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) is $23.67, which is $12.66 above the current market price. The public float for TYGO is 26.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TYGO on August 10, 2023 was 109.76K shares.

TYGO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a -37.80% decrease in the past week, with a -45.66% drop in the past month, and a 15.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.34% for TYGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.34% for TYGO’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $21 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TYGO Trading at -39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -49.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO fell by -37.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.67. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw 17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.20. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.