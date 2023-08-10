The Volatility of Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s (JUPW) Stock: A 3.52% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has seen a 3.52% increase in the past week, with a 83.77% gain in the past month, and a 114.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.72% for JUPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.30% for JUPW’s stock, with a 38.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JUPW is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JUPW is $3.30, The public float for JUPW is 15.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.55% of that float. The average trading volume of JUPW on August 10, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

JUPW) stock’s latest price update

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)’s stock price has soared by 7.62 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JUPW Trading at 85.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +102.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6585. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw 14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -118.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.