The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has gone up by 10.24% for the week, with a 1.10% rise in the past month and a 56.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.07% for REAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for REAX’s stock, with a 33.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REAX is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is $2.35, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for REAX is 146.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On August 10, 2023, REAX’s average trading volume was 136.40K shares.

REAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) has increased by 15.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REAX Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7100. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 74.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.