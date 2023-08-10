The Impact of Market Fluctuations on vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTVT) Stock

The stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has gone up by 0.01% for the week, with a -4.51% drop in the past month and a -22.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for VTVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for VTVT’s stock, with a -10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.16.

The public float for VTVT is 28.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTVT on August 10, 2023 was 143.92K shares.

VTVT) stock’s latest price update

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

VTVT Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7005. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from FRY JOHN A, who purchase 40,461 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRY JOHN A now owns 61,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,773 using the latest closing price.

FRY JOHN A, the Director of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,539 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that FRY JOHN A is holding 20,539 shares at $16,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Equity return is now at value 121.10, with -49.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.