The Impact of Market Fluctuations on LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) Stock

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen a -12.20% decrease in the past week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month, and a -3.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for LFST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for LFST’s stock, with a 16.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for LFST is 317.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of LFST was 808.35K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) has decreased by -7.14 when compared to last closing price of 8.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 63.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 135,400 shares at the price of $8.67 back on Jul 06. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 5,030,616 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $1,173,918 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $8.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 5,166,016 shares at $1,308,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.