The Clorox Company (CLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 162.09. However, the company has seen a 6.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 136.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLX is 0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Clorox Company (CLX) is $158.53, which is -$7.51 below the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On August 10, 2023, CLX’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX’s stock has seen a 6.85% increase for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a -3.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for The Clorox Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for CLX’s stock, with a 6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLX Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.15. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+39.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 23.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 144.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,329.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.00. Total debt to assets is 49.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,266.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Clorox Company (CLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.