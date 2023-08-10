The Chemours Company (CC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CC is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CC is 146.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CC on August 10, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

CC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has plunged by -3.44 when compared to previous closing price of 36.87, but the company has seen a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CC’s Market Performance

CC’s stock has fallen by -2.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.60% and a quarterly rise of 22.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for The Chemours Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for CC’s stock, with a 10.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CC Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.62. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who purchase 7,661 shares at the price of $34.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 266,955 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $265,300 using the latest closing price.

Scarborough Alvenia, the SVP Corp Communications & CBO of The Chemours Company, sale 5,125 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Scarborough Alvenia is holding 13,890 shares at $165,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Chemours Company (CC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.