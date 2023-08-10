The 25.12% Simple Moving Average of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s (AVDL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, AVDL stock has gone down by -7.62%, with a monthly decline of -17.10% and a quarterly plunge of -14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.03% for AVDL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) by analysts is $20.13, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for AVDL is 35.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.50% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of AVDL was 817.07K shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 13.51. However, the company has seen a -7.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVDL Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -17.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 79.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from Ende Eric J, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $13.93 back on May 18. After this action, Ende Eric J now owns 167,900 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $181,100 using the latest closing price.

Palczuk Linda, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 2,500 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Palczuk Linda is holding 52,400 shares at $36,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

The total capital return value is set at -57.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.64. Equity return is now at value 755.40, with -98.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.