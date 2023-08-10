The 2.17% Simple Moving Average of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s (METC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has gone down by -9.19% for the week, with a -9.39% drop in the past month and a -1.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for METC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.85% for METC’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for METC is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for METC is $9.19, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for METC is 33.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.04% of that float. The average trading volume for METC on August 10, 2023 was 420.71K shares.

METC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has dropped by -12.12 compared to previous close of 9.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw 13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $7.58 back on May 31. After this action, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K now owns 38,027 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc., valued at $15,160 using the latest closing price.

Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith is holding 14,477 shares at $32,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.