The -13.88% Decline of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s (ICLK) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ICLK stock has gone down by -16.10%, with a monthly gain of 23.08% and a quarterly plunge of -3.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.29% for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for ICLK’s stock, with a -24.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is $10.25, which is $11.11 above the current market price. The public float for ICLK is 8.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICLK on August 10, 2023 was 51.69K shares.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK)’s stock price has soared by 12.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICLK Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.68%, as shares surge +26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK fell by -16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw -41.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.72 for the present operating margin

+28.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stands at -118.80. The total capital return value is set at -22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.94. Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -56.40 for asset returns.

Based on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), the company’s capital structure generated 63.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.95. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.