TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TTGT is at 0.95.

The public float for TTGT is 25.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for TTGT on August 10, 2023 was 266.15K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTGT) stock’s latest price update

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.77 in comparison to its previous close of 29.26, however, the company has experienced a 4.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT’s stock has risen by 4.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.74% and a quarterly drop of -4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for TechTarget Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for TTGT’s stock, with a -21.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTGT Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.33. In addition, TechTarget Inc. saw -29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Kitchens Rebecca, who sale 750 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kitchens Rebecca now owns 16,996 shares of TechTarget Inc., valued at $29,625 using the latest closing price.

BURKE ROBERT D, the Director of TechTarget Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $39.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BURKE ROBERT D is holding 1,300 shares at $47,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for TechTarget Inc. stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on TechTarget Inc. (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 220.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 62.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.